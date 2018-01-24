BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 1 December 2017 has been set at 1.417510, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.962942 pence per share (USD dividend 4.20 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 9 February 2018 (to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2018).

