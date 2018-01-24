The U.S. President's proclamation provides a path for specific products to apply for exemption from tariffs, which had been sought by both SunPower and the government of South Korea. Additionally, imports from a number of developing nations are exempt as long as import levels remain small.

In all three rounds of trade action on imported solar stretching back to 2012, the issue of scope has been contentious. The anti-dumping (AD) and anti-subsidy (countervailing duty or CVD) import duties were all focused on crystalline silicon, which meant that thin film solar like that made by First Solar was exempt - despite the fact that it directly competes in the utility-scale market with crystalline silicon products.

The same has been true of the Section 201 process, and this drew both criticism and requests for exemptions from those companies that also make differentiated products based on crystalline silicon technology.

Most notably, during the International Trade Commission's Section 201 process, SunPower asked for an exemption for its Interdigiated Back Contact (IBC) solar cells and modules. These offer the highest efficiencies available for residential or rooftop applications and command a premium price for this, which was the basis for SunPower's argument that they do not compete directly with domestic products.

Additionally, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...