Microsoft Accelerator Beijing Foreseeing Future, Gathering Requirements from Industry and Promoting Applications to Industry

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, 2018, Microsoft Accelerator Beijing Cohort 10 Demo Day was successfully held in Beijing.

Microsoft Accelerator accelerates the success of innovative, B2B enterprise-ready companies by providing unprecedented access to top Microsoft partners and customers, powerful business connections, and technical knowledge. The companies in the accelerator join the strong global Microsoft Accelerator alumni network.

Microsoft Accelerator is a global program that helps startups grow through powerful business connections, and technical knowledge. Around the world, Microsoft Accelerator has helped 764 startups, of which 83% have successfully received investment of over $3.6 billion worldwide.

In China, Microsoft Accelerator adheres to the idea of "Gathering Requirements from Industry and Promoting Applications to Industry," fostering the application of cutting-edge technologies, including AI, Big Data, Blockchain, IoT, Mixed Reality and Cloud Computing, to industries of Retail, Manufacturing, Construction, Finance, Healthcare, Education or Agriculture.

Microsoft Accelerator Beijing established an innovation ecosystem centered around Microsoft, empowering every person and every organization in the world to achieve more. Microsoft Accelerator is committed to becoming "Hub for the Microsoft Technology and Startups," connecting startups with the government, enterprises, investors, media and other resources.

During Cohort 10 accelerating process, Microsoft Accelerator Beijing has provided resources in various aspects. By means of customer bridging, Microsoft Accelerator Beijing cooperated with Microsoft sales and ISV teams to host an average of two daily customer engagement sessions in 14 industries with more than 50 enterprise customers.

As for capital market, Microsoft Accelerator provided more than 75 online and offline high-quality VC matching. 14 companies successfully received a new round of investment, with a total number of 893 Million RMB, and the total estimation of value is 7.687 Billion RMB. In only four and a half months of accelerating process, Cohort 10 startups increased each of its valuation 1.34 times on average.

Until January 2018, 200 innovative startups in China have joined Microsoft Accelerator. The 200 alumni startups are estimated to be worth morethan85.487 Billion RMB, with an average annual growth rate of over 400%, 4 of them went public and 14 were merged and acquired. For 5 consecutive years, Microsoft Accelerator has been awarded"China Best Incubator for Startups," and alumni business products and services cover more than 10 million corporate customers and 700 million personal users in China.