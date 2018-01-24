Award-winning Southern California craft brewer to open in late 2018 with a restaurant, brewery and beer garden; Opening marks Downtown Disney District's first-ever on-site brewery



SAN DIEGO, 2018-01-24 16:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego-based Ballast Point, a pioneer in the craft beer industry and one of the nation's leading craft breweries known for high-quality, award-winning and innovative beers, today announced the opening of a brewery, tasting room and kitchen in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. The opening marks the first-ever brewery for Downtown Disney. Opening in late 2018, the 7,000-sq. ft. space will house a three-barrel "research and development" brewery, New American restaurant and outdoor beer garden. This will be Ballast Point's first location in Orange County and seventh in Southern California.



"As one of Southern California's premier brewers, for the team at Ballast Point, we couldn't be more honored to work with such an icon in our great state and become the first brewer at Downtown Disney," said Marty Birkel, president of Ballast Point Brewing Company. "We hope SoCal locals and visitors alike will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere, seasonal cuisine, and good cheer (and beer) of our signature tap room experience that we plan to bring to Disney." "We are thrilled to welcome Ballast Point to Downtown Disney," said Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney. "Our guests are constantly asking for new and innovative dining experiences, and Ballast Point's selection of award-winning beers, locally inspired cuisine and friendly atmosphere make them a perfect fit."



Along with its beers, the restaurant's menu will also offer a taste of San Diego with some of its most popular dishes from its brew pubs, including Baja-style fish tacos and a house-made pretzel with beer mustard. Similar to Ballast Point's brewing philosophy, the kitchen will only source the best possible ingredients, including steroid and antibiotic-free proteins, line-caught fish and local produce when available. The kitchen will feature a seasonally inspired menu, with a focus on cuisine that not only pairs well with the vast selection of beers, but incorporates them in the recipes. The location will also offer a children's menu, along with gluten-free and vegetarian options for guests.



The location will be family-friendly, offering an outdoor patio and large-party, cabana style seating, and visitors 21+ can enjoy many of Ballast Point's iconic beers including its flagship and award-winning Sculpin IPA, as well as exclusive, custom, limited-edition beers available only at the Downtown Disney location. Known for its unrelenting commitment to quality, unique flavor profiles and a desire to bring great tasting beer to consumers across the country, Ballast Point has been dedicated to the craft of brewing for more than 20 years.



The new Downtown Disney location further extends Ballast Point's brand presence in Southern California and will introduce its quality, great-tasting beer to visitors from around the country and the world. Ballast Point currently operates six tasting room locations in California, including Long Beach and Little Italy in San Diego, and a new brewery and tasting room in Daleville, Virginia. Coming soon, the brewer will also open a brewery and kitchen in Chicago - its first in the Midwest.



About Ballast Point What started in 1996 as a small group of home brewers who simply wanted to make great beer evolved into the team of adventurers known today as Ballast Point. From bringing a hoppy twist to a porter, or adding four types of malt to its amber ale, to creating the breakthrough gold-medal winning Sculpin IPA, the San Diego-based company is known for adding its own touch and asking if there's a better way. Now an internationally recognized leader in the craft brewing industry with 7 brewery locations in California and Virginia, the company makes over 50 styles of beer and distributes to 49 states and 17 countries internationally. For more information, visit www.ballastpoint.com.



About Constellation Brands Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.



