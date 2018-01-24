HONG KONG, Jan 24, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd ("CNETCL"; HK:611) announces the termination of its open offer, one offered share for every eight existing shares, due to the internal events of its underwriter. It is expected that the termination of the open offer has no material impact on the daily operations of the Company.As an EPC provider, CNETCL has built more than 40 PV (photovoltaic) power stations with a total installed capacity of over 2,000 MW. CNETCL owns two centralized PV power plants which are generating electricity and over 10 distributed PV power plants which are grid-connected or under construction with a total capacity of close to 150MW. The Company's PV power generation projects span over 20 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China.CNETCL will formulate a beneficial long-term business development plan, actively explore open offers or other financing schemes, devote resources to support its continued and rapid development and strive to become an advanced international clean energy investment corporation and service provider.About China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp LtdChina Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (611.HK) is a company with a diversified business structure. Its scope of business includes solar power generation, engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") and consultancy, financial leasing and nuclear power plant maintenance and repair. The Company develops new energy as its core business through active participation in photovoltaic generation and investment in and operation of solar power stations. The Group will also continue to focus on the financial leasing business in clean energy and energy conservation and environmental protection areas to leverage on the synergies between multiple financing models and its core business. www.cnetcl.com.For media enquiries, please contact:Chatwin Financial PR Company LimitedKate Chan / Daniel Ip / Rita LauTel: +852 3182 3911 / 3182 3915 / 3182 3914Email: katechan@chatwinpr.com / danielip@chatwinpr.com / ritalau@chatwinpr.comSource: China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp LtdCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.