The "Insurance Industry Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insurance Services Market Briefing 2018 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance services market.

The insurance industry comprises all establishments engaged in insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, brokerage and reinsurance. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the insurance market in 2017, accounting for around 34% market share. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 31% market share. Africa was the smallest largest region accounting for around 1% market share.

Bancassurance is gaining prominence within the insurance intermediation industry. This distribution channel is being used by banks to cross-sell its products and services and generate additional revenue. Bancassurance also benefits the insurance company by providing an exposure to a wider customer base via the bank's distribution network of agents and branches. The adoption of more diversified and enhanced products offered by banks is expected to drive the bancassurance market at a CAGR of nearly 8% to 2019

Scope:

Markets Covered: Insurance Providers, Insurance Brokers Agents, Reinsurance Providers

Companies Mentioned: AXA, Assicurazioni Generali, Ping An Insurance, Prudential plc, China Life Insurance, Munich Re, Berkshire Hathaway, Japan Post Group, MetLife

Geographic Scope: Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Five years historic and forecast. Data: Market value in billions.

Market value in billions. Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

