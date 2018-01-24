Via Developments Plc - Notification Marketing Period

24 January 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Notification Marketing Period

Via Developments Pc, announces that the Company has entered into a marketing period commencing from today 24 January 2018 and ending on 6 February 2018, pursuant to which the Directors will announce the results of any aggregate Bond Placings.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA