The global automation market in the automotive industryis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005674/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automation market in the automotive industry from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global automation market in the automotive industry segmentation by technology and geography

Technavio's report on the global automation market in the automotive industry analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by technology which includes industrial sensors, PLC, DCS, MES, and SCADA. As projected in 2017, around 39% of the market share originated from industrial sensors. Industrial sensors play a key role in the manufacture of automobiles by ensuring consistency in product quality.

Based on geography, the global automation market in the automotive industry has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2017, 47% of the market share came from APAC.

"APAC dominated the global automation market in the automotive industry in 2017, and it is expected to witness a further increase of close to 3% by 2022. The strong industrial base, government initiatives, and rising living standards are some of the factors that are leading to the growth of the market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Automation market in the automotive industry: competitive vendor landscape

The global automation market in the automotive industry is fragmented with the presence of many regional and international players. Manufacturers are offering customized services and products to cater to the needs of the end-users. This is expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. The industrial automation companies are also investing in R&D activities and product innovation which further augment the growth prospects of the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in manufacturing process

Integration of MES, PLM, and ERP

Market trends:

Emergence of smart manufacturing

Emergence of IWSN

Get a sample copy of the global automation market in the automotive industry report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automation research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005674/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com