AMETEK Selects CXO-Cockpit as Financial Planning and Analysis Reporting Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / CXO-Cockpit, a global provider of integrated strategic performance reporting, is proud to welcome AMETEK, Inc. as a member of the CXO-Cockpit Customer Community. AMETEK is a diversified global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with its headquarters in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and 150 operating locations worldwide.

"We are pleased to have CXO-Cockpit as part of our financial planning and analysis toolkit. We look forward to using CXO-Cockpit to enhance the visibility, consistency, standardization and control of our management reports," says Tom Montgomery, AMETEK Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. "After seeing our data presented in CXO-Cockpit, we knew we could really benefit from this tool."

Unleash the Full Potential

"We are proud to support a world-class organization, such as AMETEK, in achieving its global planning and analysis reporting excellence goals," says Wouter Born, Chief Executive Officer of CXO-Cockpit USA, Inc. "Leveraging our agile financial reporting platform will help unleash the full potential of AMETEK's financial systems investment. The talented financial planning and analysis team will ensure fast, trusted and strategic insight for optimal executive decision-making."

Integrated Reports Fast and Easy

AMETEK looked for a better way to standardize and streamline the creation and distribution of its monthly reporting package. "This is where CXO-Cockpit proved valuable," adds Born. "By using our HFM adapter, AMETEK could produce integrated reports fast and easy."

About CXO-Cockpit

CXO-Cockpit is a performance reporting platform created by CXO Solutions. Its aim is to help finance teams overcome the limits of Excel-based reporting processes and generic business intelligence tooling. Thanks to pre-built, financially intelligent enterprise performance management connectors, fully integrated commentary/narrative, and strong reporting process governance, the CXO-Cockpits ensure a true, shared, and trusted single point of insight for fast and secure decision-making with full financial control, anywhere and at any time.

About AMETEK, Inc.

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $4.0 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

Contact Info

Sander Seton

info@cxo-cockpit.com

SOURCE: CXO Solutions