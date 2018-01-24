Global Ammonium Nitrate Market 2014-2017 & 2025: EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries, Orica, and Austin Powder International Dominate 35% of the $6.18 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis By Application (Fertilizers, Explosives), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammonium nitrate market is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025



Superior stability and low nitrogen emission offered by the product in crop protection chemicals is expected to drive the market growth.



At present, stringent regulations related to transportation, storage, handling, and usage of ammonium nitrate is forcing the manufacturers to opt out of the market. Moreover, the profit margins are shrinking owing to rising substitutes including urea, which further discourages the new entrants to invest in the market which is likely to have a negative impact on the industry trend.



The industry has several players, which are integrated across the value chain to manufacture raw materials. Strong foothold of the existing players in the market is expected to increase entry barrier of new players. In addition, the rivalry between established producers is expected to increase on the account of low product differentiation.



Rising penetration of urea as a substitute for the product in fertilizer application is expected to hamper the industry growth. However, the product offers the better efficiency of nitrogen uptake and has low carbon footprints than urea, which is likely to have a positive impact on the industry trends over the forecast period.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The demand for the product in China was valued at USD 644 million in 2016 owing to the high production volumes of nitrogen fertilizers in the country for domestic applications as well as exports

was valued at in 2016 owing to the high production volumes of nitrogen fertilizers in the country for domestic applications as well as exports Ammonium nitrates in explosive application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2025, owing its rising demand from military sector for manufacturing of smart explosives

Fertilizers segment accounted for 60% of the total volume consumed in 2016 and is projected to grow owing to dynamic growth of agricultural activities in developing economies including Brazil , India and China

, and The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025, owing to rising coal and mineral mining activities across Asian countries especially in China and India

is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025, owing to rising coal and mineral mining activities across Asian countries especially in and Ukraine was one of the largest consumer markets for the product in the world and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025, owing to high demand for the product in fertilizers

was one of the largest consumer markets for the product in the world and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025, owing to high demand for the product in fertilizers As of 2016, the major players in the industry including EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries, Orica, and Austin Powder International hold over 35% of the world's ammonium nitrate production capacity

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Ammonium Nitrate Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Ammonium nitrate - Market segmentation & scope

3.2. Ammonium nitrate - Value chain analysis

3.3. Raw material outlook

3.4. Ammonium nitrate - Regulatory framework

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1. Growing demand for fertilizers

3.5.1.2. Rising mining activity

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1. Stringent government regulations

3.5.2.2. Presence of substitute in the market

3.6. Ammonium nitrate market - PESTLE analysis

3.7. Ammonium nitrate market - Porter's analysis



Chapter 4. Ammonium Nitrate Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Market: Application movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

4.2. Fertilizers

4.3. Explosives

4.4. Others



Chapter 5. Ammonium Nitrate Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Orica

Incitec Pivot Limited

Neochim PLC

URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.

San Corporation

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

EuroChem Group AG

Austin Powder Company

Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd

OSTCHEM Holding

Enaex S.A.

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (AFC)

Yara International ASA

