Global Ammonium Nitrate Market 2014-2017 & 2025: EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries, Orica, and Austin Powder International Dominate 35% of the $6.18 Billion Industry

The "Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis By Application (Fertilizers, Explosives), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ammonium nitrate market is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025
Superior stability and low nitrogen emission offered by the product in crop protection chemicals is expected to drive the market growth.
At present, stringent regulations related to transportation, storage, handling, and usage of ammonium nitrate is forcing the manufacturers to opt out of the market. Moreover, the profit margins are shrinking owing to rising substitutes including urea, which further discourages the new entrants to invest in the market which is likely to have a negative impact on the industry trend.
The industry has several players, which are integrated across the value chain to manufacture raw materials. Strong foothold of the existing players in the market is expected to increase entry barrier of new players. In addition, the rivalry between established producers is expected to increase on the account of low product differentiation.
Rising penetration of urea as a substitute for the product in fertilizer application is expected to hamper the industry growth. However, the product offers the better efficiency of nitrogen uptake and has low carbon footprints than urea, which is likely to have a positive impact on the industry trends over the forecast period.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- The demand for the product in China was valued at USD 644 million in 2016 owing to the high production volumes of nitrogen fertilizers in the country for domestic applications as well as exports
- Ammonium nitrates in explosive application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2025, owing its rising demand from military sector for manufacturing of smart explosives
- Fertilizers segment accounted for 60% of the total volume consumed in 2016 and is projected to grow owing to dynamic growth of agricultural activities in developing economies including Brazil, India and China
- The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025, owing to rising coal and mineral mining activities across Asian countries especially in China and India
- Ukraine was one of the largest consumer markets for the product in the world and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025, owing to high demand for the product in fertilizers
- As of 2016, the major players in the industry including EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries, Orica, and Austin Powder International hold over 35% of the world's ammonium nitrate production capacity
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions
1.3. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 3. Ammonium Nitrate Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Ammonium nitrate - Market segmentation & scope
3.2. Ammonium nitrate - Value chain analysis
3.3. Raw material outlook
3.4. Ammonium nitrate - Regulatory framework
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1. Growing demand for fertilizers
3.5.1.2. Rising mining activity
3.5.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5.2.1. Stringent government regulations
3.5.2.2. Presence of substitute in the market
3.6. Ammonium nitrate market - PESTLE analysis
3.7. Ammonium nitrate market - Porter's analysis
Chapter 4. Ammonium Nitrate Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Market: Application movement analysis, 2016 & 2025
4.2. Fertilizers
4.3. Explosives
4.4. Others
Chapter 5. Ammonium Nitrate Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Orica
- Incitec Pivot Limited
- Neochim PLC
- URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.
- San Corporation
- CF Industries Holdings Inc.
- EuroChem Group AG
- Austin Powder Company
- Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd
- OSTCHEM Holding
- Enaex S.A.
- Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (AFC)
- Yara International ASA
