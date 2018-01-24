Henley Business School and GDPR Summit Series Announce New Partnership

LONDON, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GDPR Summit Series, the UK's leading GDPR event series, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Henley Business School.

The partnership aims to ensure organisations receive the foremost guidance on achieving GDPR compliance, and brings together an alignment of the UK's leading data protection experts.

Ardi Kolah, Director of the GDPR Transition Programme at Henley Business School, will chair all upcoming GDPR Summit Series events, and will lend his expertise to the events' wider business audience through; keynote talks, panel discussions, Q&As, online webinars and much more.

The GDPR Summit Series produces high impact, content rich one-day conferences dedicated to providing delegates with an actionable roadmap to GDPR compliance.

Withthe May 2018 deadline now less than 6 months away, the pressure is on for organisations to ensure that they comply with the EU GeneralData Protection Regulation.

Following several sold out conferences in 2017, the GDPR Summit Series will continue to deliver more events this year. Each conference provides expert speakers in data protection, delivering in-depth sessions on the most pressing issues regarding the new regulation set to affect organisations.

Henley Business School is a triple-accredited institution and part of the University of Reading. It is one of the oldest business schools in the UK and home to a wide range of academic and industry experts.

The Business School offers courses aimed at students and professionals at every stage of their career, from undergraduate through to executive education, including its GDPR Transition Programme, which helps organisations take the necessary steps toprotect business continuity and strengthen their reputation in the UK and beyond.

GDPR Transition Programme Director, Ardi Kolah, commented on the partnership:

"We are delighted to be an official partner of the GDPR Summit Series. Both organisations understand the importance of the new general data protection regulation and how critical it is for all businesses to become GDPR ready in time for May 2018."

Marketing and Partnerships Manager at GPDR Summit Series, Jacob Ludlow, said:

"We have worked with Ardi on a number of our events throughout 2017 and he has brought a wealth of knowledge to our conferences. We are pleased that we will be working closely with him and Henley Business School to help organisations on their journey to compliance."

The next GDPR Summit event takes place on 30th January, offering delegates the option to attend three theatres; GDPR Roadmap, Roadmap for Marketers and HR GDPR Briefing.

For more information on upcoming GDPR Summit events visit: http://www.gdprsummit.london/

Henley Business School

Henley Business School is a triple-accredited business school and part of the University of Reading. With campuses, offices and partnerships around the world, over 7,000 students from more than 100 countries and over 73,000 alumni from 150 countries, we are a truly international institution. Our courses are enriched by up to date knowledge, research and commercial experience, and aimed at students and professionals at every stage of their career - from undergraduate through to postgraduate, PhD, MBA, DBA and executive education.

