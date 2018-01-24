Smart Manufacturing Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global smart manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 395.2 billion by 2025

The global smart manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 395.2 billion by 2025

The growing emphasis on increasing production efficiency and gaining visibility across the entire value chain are the two major factors driving market growth. In addition, the availability of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and plant asset management solutions to small and medium enterprises is further accelerating the industry growth.

The positive impact of government initiatives and investments to promote smart manufacturing adoption has been one of the most influential factors driving market growth. The fact that both industrialized countries and developing economies are aggressively pursuing this avenue is expected to further drive growth. For example, China is reportedly investing over USD 3 billion for advanced manufacturing under the Made in China 2025 program.

Automotive and aerospace & defense industries are the leading growth avenues for smart manufacturing solution providers with industries such as oil and gas and industrial equipment manufacturing rapidly scaling their digitalization efforts. With the proliferation of 3D printing, simulation, and modeling in manufacturing and design, these industries are expected to continue to maintain a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Though numerous solutions are available in the market, digital twin and real-time analytics are anticipated to spearhead the penetration of digitalization in these industries.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Enterprise control, asset performance management, and augmentation are expected to lead the smart manufacturing solutions landscapes with many instances of these technologies overlapping with each other.

Collaborative robots and additive manufacturing are also playing a pivotal role in the industry's growth. However, some manufacturing sectors are still looking for efficient ways to capitalize on them.

While Industrial Internet of Things and control systems have been highly touted for their benefits, cybersecurity and security standards are expected to gain renewed interest in the industry.

Major companies such as John Deere, Harley Davidson , and General Motors have successfully implemented smart manufacturing in a bid to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness Smart manufacturing is supported by various organizations and consortiums including Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), Industrie 4.0, and MESA International, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Smart Manufacturing - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 3 Smart manufacturing Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size &Growth Prospects

3.3 Smart Manufacturing Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Smart Manufacturing - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Proliferation of Internet of Things

3.4.1.2 Increasing demand for automation to achieve efficiency and quality

3.4.1.3 Need for compliance and government support for digitization

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Concerns regarding data security

3.4.3 Market restraint analysis

3.4.3.1 Decreasing demand of notebooks

3.5 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Smart Manufacturing Market - Porter's Analysis

3.7 Smart Manufacturing Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.8 Smart Manufacturing Market - Key Company Analysis



Chapter 4 Smart Manufacturing Outlook, by Component

4.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Share by Component, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Hardware

4.3 Software

4.4 Services



Chapter 5 Smart Manufacturing Outlook, by Technology

5.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Share by Technology, 2016 & 2025

5.2 MES

5.3 PLC

5.4 ERP

5.5 SCADA

5.6 DCS

5.7 HMI

5.8 Machine Vision

5.9 3D Printing

5.10 PLM

5.11 Plant Asset Management



Chapter 6 Smart Manufacturing Outlook, by End Use

6.1 Smart Manufacturing Market Share by End Use, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Aerospace & Defense

6.4 Chemicals & Materials

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Industrial Equipment

6.7 Electronics

6.8 Food & Agriculture

6.9 Oil & Gas

6.10 Others



Chapter 7 Smart Manufacturing Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schnieder Electric SE

Siemens AG

