CHICAGO, 2018-01-24 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Burness Paull - one of Scotland's leading independent commercial law firms - has selected iManage Cloud for its 500 users to deliver secure document and information management.



Burness Paull saw the migration of its existing on-premises iManage Work implementation to iManage Cloud as a way to continue its long-standing relationship with iManage while increasing the firm's scalability and agility.



"Moving the responsibility for managing infrastructure and software updates to iManage, rather than managing it in-house, made a lot of sense," said Billy Kirkwood, IT Director, Burness Paull. "With iManage Cloud, our professionals get reliable access to the document and email management tools they've long depended on, while IT can focus on new ways to create and deliver value to the business."



For enhanced security, Burness Paull will also be adding two iManage cloud-based applications to protect critical client data. With iManage Security Policy Manager, the firm gains a scalable way to manage ethical walls, segment data and implement a "need-to-know" security model. And iManage Threat Manager creates a unique electronic thumbprint from historical data for each user to detect internal and external threat actors with the highest level of accuracy.



"Like most high-profile firms, we have clients with very demanding security requirements," added Kirkwood. "The implementation of sophisticated tools like iManage Security Policy and iManage Threat Manager enables us to meet - and in many cases, exceed - client requirements around protecting their privileged information."



iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions is helping Burness Paull with its migration of iManage Work to iManage Cloud and its deployment of iManage Threat Manager and iManage Security Policy Manager.



"iManage delivers the industry's leading Work Product Management capabilities with scalable, reliable performance and features specifically designed for professionals," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "This proactive approach to security serves as an important differentiator for Burness Paull when clients are choosing which professional services firms to entrust with their information."



About iManage iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.



