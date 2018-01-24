Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON 2017 RESULTS

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON 2017 RESULTS

According to preliminary financial information Rapala VMC Corporation's revenue for 2017 is approximately 253 MEUR (261 MEUR in 2016), which is 3% lower than in 2016 without any material impact from foreign exchange changes. Operating profit is approximately 9 MEUR (7 MEUR) and comparable operating profit approximately 11 MEUR (19 MEUR). The figures are unaudited.

Rapala VMC Corporation's guidance for 2017 was (published on July 21, 2017): Full year net sales is expected to be around last year's level and comparable operating profit to be clearly below last year's level.

Rapala VMC Corporation's financial statements for 2017 including outlook for 2018 will be published on February 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Jussi Ristimäki

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer, Jan-Elof Cavander, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Company Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2016, employs some 2 800 people in 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 24, 2018 (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2163542/832286.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rapala VMC Oyj via Globenewswire

