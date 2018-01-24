Activity in the US manufacturing sector unexpectedly improved in January, according to preliminary figures out on Wednesday. IHS Markit's flash manufacturing index printed at 55.5 this month, up from 55.1 in December and pointing to the sharpest improvement in manufacturing business conditions since March 2015. Economists had been expecting the index to slip to 55.0. Meanwhile, the flash services business activity index fell to 53.3 from 53.7 in December, hitting a nine-month low and missing ...

