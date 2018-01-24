UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Has Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Tezos Investors with Lead Plaintiff Deadline Set for January 25, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Securities firm Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all individuals who purchased Tezos during the Company's Initial Coin Offering (ICO), between July 1, 2017 and July 14, 2017 .

The complaint alleges, among other things, that the Tezos ICO was an offer and sale of "securities" to United States investors for which the required Registration Statement was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and that therefore Dynamic Ledger Solutions, Inc., the Tezos Foundation, Kathleen Breitman, and Arthur Breitman engaged the offer and sale of unregistered securities in violation of Sections 12(a)(1) and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77l(a)(1) and 77o. Plaintiff in this action seeks the recovery of all investments in Tezos' ICO. For more information about the case, go to :

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm-cc/tezos

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

If you suffered a loss in Tezos, you have until January 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

30 Broad Street- 24th Floor

New York, NY10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP