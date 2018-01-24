Byrne to lead the continued growth of Merkle's performance media offering across the region

Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has promoted Thomas Byrne to lead its agency operations across EMEA.

In this role, Byrne will be responsible for leading Merkle's ambitious growth plans for its agency offering in the region, including developing its strategic direction, market proposition, and key partnerships, such as Google.

Since its first major European acquisition in 2015, Merkle EMEA has grown to over 1,300 employees, with 12 offices across five countries. This growth is part of Merkle's drive to further enhance its people-based marketing proposition, creating a market-leading, holistic approach to managing performance media and marketing interactions to known individuals. This represents the next big leap in the evolution of personalisation in an increasingly addressable and transparent market.

Byrne will be responsible for building strong organic growth and expanding Merkle's agency business across Spain, the Netherlands, Dubai, Germany and the UK, spanning paid search, programmatic display, social media, customer experience, advanced analytics and SEO. The agency services practice puts data and evidence at the centre of every media decision, to drive relevance and surface insights. It provides the activation layer for Merkle's core people-based marketing strategy.

Prior to his new role, Byrne was VP growth and partnerships at Merkle, and was previously responsible for growing Periscopix, which he joined in 2009 and was acquired by Merkle in 2015. He played a leading role in taking the agency from 20 to over 280 people.

"Tom has played a significant role in building our market-leading performance media operations in the UK, demonstrating outstanding client leadership and developing our successful strategic media partnerships. This makes him well placed to lead our rapidly expanding agency business in EMEA into its next phase of growth," said Michael Komasinski, president of Merkle EMEA.

"The digital and wider advertising ecosystems are rapidly evolving, with data allowing for a whole new approach that involves serving ads according to the needs and interests of each consumer," said Byrne. "I'm incredibly excited to drive Merkle's people-based marketing offering and play a role in growing the business through this pioneering approach that benefits both brands and consumers."

Byrne will also join the Merkle EMEA Executive Leadership Team, as the representative for Merkle's Agency Services division.

Merkle EMEA's recent growth in the performance media space includes the acquisitions of Divisadero in Spain, Oogst in the Netherlands as part of its Oxyma acquisition, and b2b digital agency DWA, with offices in Munich and London.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 5,200 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 24 additional offices in the US and 21 offices in Europe and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

