Issuer: Félagsbústaðir hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 510497-2799 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Hallveigarstíg 1, Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 254900HXCBKFW40AH947 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 19.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 24.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 26.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 149226 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) FB100366 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029619 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code FELAGSBUSTADIR/2.5 BD 20660310 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer D-B-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit Opinn flokkur -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 800.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 800.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 22.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 10.3.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 193 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 10.3.2066 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 2,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date 22.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date 10.3.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 193 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 446,84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date 22.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Arion banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------