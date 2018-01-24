trivago N.V. / trivago N.V.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Scheduled for February 7, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - January 24, 2018 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year for the period ended December 31, 2017 on February 7, 2018. On the same day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM Eastern Time. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.trivago.com (http://ir.trivago.com/). A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.

