Global Auto Catalyst Market (LDV-Diesel, LDV-Gasoline, HDV) Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

The "Auto catalyst Market Analysis By Application (LDV-Diesel, LDV-Gasoline, HDV), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autocatalyst market is expected to reach USD 16.15 billion by 2025

Globally increasing awareness along with stringent emission control rules being implemented by various governments across different regions is expected to drive autocatalyst market over the forecast period.

The global production of automobiles has been increasing in the last ten years due to the growing disposable income level, especially in the emerging markets of China, India, Russia, and Brazil. However, as the growth of autocatalyst market is directly proportional to advances in automotive sector, the rise in the production of automobiles is expected to have a positive impact on product market in the coming years.

Diesel cars accounted for a significant share in automotive markets of Asia and Europe in 2016. High fuel efficiency offered by diesel-powered engines is the primary driver that has triggered their demand in comparison to fuel efficiency offered by gasoline engines. The growing biodiesel market is expected to further boost the demand for diesel-powered vehicles in the market.

The use of diesel engines is likely to lead to the growing demand for diesel oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filters, and other oxidation catalysts required to lower the emission levels of a vehicle. The price of catalysts for diesel-powered vehicles is four times higher in comparison to the price for gasoline engines. This factor, in turn, is anticipated to increase the revenue of autocatalyst market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global autocatalyst demand was 114,492.5 thousand units in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025

LDV-Gasoline emerged as the largest application segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue of USD 6,429.6 million by 2025

and in 2016 Some of the key players in the operating in the global market include BASF SE, Johnson Matthey , Umicore S.A., and DCL International, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market snapshot

2.1.1 Autocatalyst market- Industry snapshot and key buying criteria



Chapter 3 Autocatalyst Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Autocatalyst market value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material trends

3.4.1 Total PGM demand and end-use sectors, 2014 to 2016

3.4.2 Regional demand of PGMs used in the autocatalyst market, 2017 (Thousand oz)

3.4.3 PGM average prices, 2014 to 2016 (USD per oz)

3.4.4 Revenue estimation of PGMs used in the autocatalyst market, 2014 to 2016 (USD Million)

3.5 Regulatory scenario

3.5.1 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

3.5.2 Euro VI regulations

3.5.3 China 5/V vehicle emission standards

3.6 Technological landscape

3.6.1 Four-way conversion catalyst

3.6.2 Diesel oxidation catalyst

3.6.3 Diesel particulate filter

3.6.4 Three-way catalytic converter

3.6.5 Selective catalytic reduction

3.6.6 Lean NOx catalyst

3.6.7 Recent Development Updates

3.6.8 R & D Investments

3.7 Autocatalyst market dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Favorable emission control regulations

3.7.1.2 Rise in automobile production

3.7.1.3 Growing automotive ancillary market

3.7.1.4 Demand for automotive diesel engines

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Rules & regulations and automobiles preferred differ across regions

3.7.2.2 Growth in global electric vehicles industry

3.8 Key opportunities prioritized

3.9 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.10 Autocatalyst - PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Autocatalyst Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Autocatalyst market share by application, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Global autocatalyst demand by application 2014 - 2025 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

4.2.1 LDV-Diesel

4.2.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

4.2.1.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2014 - 2025 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 LDV-Gasoline

4.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2014 - 2025 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

4.2.3 HDV

4.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

4.2.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2014 - 2025 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Autocatalyst Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Auto Catalyst Market, Competitive Heat Map Analysis

6.2 Vendor landscape

6.3 Competitive Environment



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



BASF SE

Johnson Matthey

Solvay S.A.

Umicore S.A.

Corning Incorporated

Cataler Corporation

DCL International

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Tenneco Inc.

Faurecia S.A.

Klarius Products Limited

MagnaFlow

AP Exhaust Products Inc.

Bosal International N.V.

Cummins Emission Solutions Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Taizhou Three-Way Vehicle Catalytic Converter Co. Ltd.

