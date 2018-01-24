Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2018) - M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that trading has resumed in its common shares. This follows the successful completion of the acquisition of a series of seven exploration licenses (the "Licenses") located in the Republic of Uganda spanning approximately 1,564 square kilometers of land highly prospective for cobalt and related minerals and an associated $8,500,000 financing.

