Nets A/S: Final regulatory approval of public takeover offer received

Company announcement

No. 1/2018



Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Final regulatory approval of public takeover offer received

With reference to company announcement dated 23 October 2017 (no. 29/2017) regarding the submission of the voluntary, recommended, public takeover offer for Nets A/S by Evergood 5 AS (the "Offeror"), the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has today provided its consent to the ownership assessment application submitted by the Offeror pursuant to the Swedish Payment Services Act and the Swedish Electronic Funds Act.

Following today's receipt of the Swedish FSA's consent, all regulatory approvals upon which the Offer was conditioned have now been obtained.

Inge Hansen, Chairman of Nets said: "With the final regulatory approval from the Swedish authorities in place, it is now up to the shareholders to accept the Offer before the end of January. The Board finds the offer price of DKK 165 attractive and recommends all our shareholders to accept the offer."

The Offer to Nets shareholders expires on 1 February 2018 at 16:00 (CET) but certain depositary banks may have earlier deadlines for submission of acceptance forms. Completion of the Offer is inter alia conditional on the Offeror owning, or having received valid acceptances in respect of, more than 90 per cent of the share capital (excluding treasury shares) and voting rights in Nets.

For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications, at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok@nets.eu (mailto:pstok@nets.eu)

For investor and analyst enquiries:

Lars Østmoe, Head of M&A and IR, at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)

Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire

