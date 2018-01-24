sprite-preloader
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 24

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 1.4p per ordinary share in respect of the period ending 30 June 2018.

The dividend will be paid on 6 March 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 February 2018. The ex-dividend date is 8 February 2018. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 13 February 2018.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact David Holland, Tel 0131 220 0733)

24 January 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire