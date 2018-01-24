Litecoin News UpdateIndependent financial ratings firms Weiss Ratings has just released its cryptocurrency ratings for 74 of the top cryptocurrencies. It is the first time a ratings agency has graded cryptos. As expected, the ratings have turned out to be largely underwhelming.Just to be clear, Weiss identifies cryptos with ratings of "A" and "B" as good investments. Investors can interpret "A" and "B" grades as being equivalent to a "buy" rating. A "C" grade implies a fair investment and can be construed as being equivalent to a "hold" rating. A "D" rating and anything below that is a "sell" signal.Here are a few takeaways.

