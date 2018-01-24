Pub group Wetherspoon provided investors with some cheer as the company said that year-to-date, underlying pre-tax profit was slightly ahead of its expectations. Like-for-like sales bubbled up 6.0% in the first 12 weeks of the second quarter to 21 January, with total sales up 4.3%. Following the first-quarter LFL sales of 6.1% and total sales of 4.3%, the 25 weeks of the financial year so far have seen LFL sales grow 6.0% and total sales 4.3% as three pubs have been opened out of the year's ...

