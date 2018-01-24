A European Central Bank policy update and a "far from easy" press conference for chief Mario Draghi in view of the single currency's current three-year highs, plus corporate statement from FTSE 100 giants Anglo American, Diageo and Sky, are likely to dominate the headlines on Thursday. There's opportunity for plenty more for UK investors to get their teeth into as the likes of Asos, DMGT, Greene King, Kaz Minerals, Restaurant Group and Fuller's also are due to report results or trading updates. ...

