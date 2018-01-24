International staffing group Empresaria said it expected full year results would be in line with current market expectations with adjusted pre-tax profits up 20% year on year. The company said that this would be a record, adding that net fee income should be approximately 17% ahead of the prior year and diluted adjusted earnings per share up approximately 9%. Empresaria said there were strong performances in the UK within professional and other services, in IT and design in Japan in IT & ...

