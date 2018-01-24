Shares in Plant Health Care flourished on Wednesday as the company reported 22% growth in revenue to $7.7m. The company, which provides patent-protected biological products to global agriculture markets said sales growth in Europe/Africa doubled, but this was offset was offset by weaker sales in Mexico due to low produce prices in the first half of the year. North America sales grew 8%, while initial sales to Brazil were delayed due to importation issues. Plant said these would now take place in ...

