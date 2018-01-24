US stocks rallied in early trade on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and some mixed data points, with the dollar under the cosh following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. At 1530 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6% to 26,371.06, the S&P 500 was 0.4% firmer at 2,850.86 and the Nasdaq was up 0.3% to 7,480.89. In currency markets, the dollar tumbled against the pound, extending its slide from earlier to trade down 1.4% to 0.7044 as sterling ...

