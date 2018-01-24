Regulatory News:

World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction Development)

Post-Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) (contact: Rom Balax, TEL: 020 7085 6268) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction Development) Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: GBP1.25bn Description: Dec 22 Fixed Rate, XS1756550429 Stabilising Manager(s) Offer price: Barclays Bank PLC (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) HSBC Bank plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) 99.512

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

