Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2018) - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) announces that it has appointed Aura Financial LLP ("Aura") to provide strategic communications and investor relations advice for the six months ending June 30, 2018, for which Aura will receive approximately Cdn $30,000.

Aura has advised they do not have any interest, directly or indirectly in Diamond Fields Resources or its securities, nor has it any right to acquire such an interest.

