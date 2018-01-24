FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Directorate Change

24 January 2018

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC - Board Changes

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, the London brewer and premium pub company, today announces the appointment of Peter Swinburn as a independent non-executive director with effect from 21 March 2018. The appointment follows the retirement from the Board of Alastair Kerr.

Peter brings over 40 years of international brewing experience to the Board, having most recently held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Molson Coors Brewing Company from 2008 to 2015. He also holds a broad range of non-executive roles in both the UK and the United States in industries as diverse as fashion retail, software development and leisure.

Peter Swinburn commented: "I have known and admired Fuller's as a business for many years and so it is a special pleasure to be asked to serve on its Board.'

Alastair joined the Board in July 2011 and steps down today, 24 January 2018. His role as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee will be taken over by John Dunsmore.

Alastair Kerr commented: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my six years with Fuller's, but feel the time has come for a new person to bring fresh ideas and thinking to the Board. Fuller's has an excellent management team and I shall continue to follow closely the future of this great business as a shareholder.'

Fuller's Chairman, Michael Turner, said: "I would like to thank Alastair for his hard work and dedication. His wide experience in retail has been of immense value. He has been an excellent advisor and spent much time mentoring our senior team.

"I am delighted to welcome Peter - he is a true industry guru and I am excited by the expertise and knowledge he brings with him. He has a wide breadth of experience in a range of other industries too, which will add further depth to our Board. I think he will challenge the business and our senior team - which will help take Fuller's on to future growth and success.'

Peter Swinburn was a director of Molson Coors Brewing Co. - listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges - and Cabela's also listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He is a director of Express Inc. listed on the New York Stock Exchange. No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Peter Swinburn's appointment as a non-executive of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Georgina Wald 020 8996 2198 georgina.wald@fullers.co.uk

Justine Warren 020 7457 2020 Justine.Warren@instinctif.com

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C. is an independent traditional family brewer founded in 1845 and is based at the historic Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, London, where brewing has taken place continuously since 1654. The Company runs 180 Tenanted pubs and 198 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with a focus on delicious fresh, home-cooked food, outstanding cask and craft ale, great wine and exceptional service. The Company also has 724 boutique bedrooms in its Managed estate. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula, including 170 locations within the M25. Fuller's owns a 76% stake in The Stable, a craft cider and gourmet pizza restaurant business, which has 17 sites in England and Wales.

The Fuller's Beer Company brews a portfolio of premium beers including London Pride, Oliver's Island, ESB, Organic Honey Dew and Frontier Craft Lager. The Company owns Cornish Orchards, a craft cider maker producing a range of award-winning ciders and premium soft drinks. Fuller's is also the UK distributor for Sierra Nevada, the premier US craft beer. In December 2015, Fuller's acquired a 51% stake in Nectar Imports, a wholesale drinks business.