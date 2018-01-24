

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a very small loss. After a positive start, the market advanced to a new high of 9,616 points in the early afternoon. However, the market pared its gains in the final hours of trade and slipped into negative territory.



Investors were focused on the currency market Wednesday. European currencies rallied against the dollar after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said a weaker greenback 'is good for us as it related to trade and opportunities.'



Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's announcement from the European Central Bank.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.04 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,547.57. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.20 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.08 percent.



Shares of index heavyweight Novartis rallied 2.8 percent Wednesday. The pharma giant's full year 2017 sales and profits topped forecasts.



Meanwhile, Roche declined 1.0 percent and Nestlé dropped 0.8 percent.



Swisscom surrendered 0.8 percent after Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'Underweight' rating on the stock.



Geberit weakened by 1.4 percent, LafargeHolcim fell 1.7 percent and Clariant forfeited 2.2 percent.



Credit Suisse rose 0.3 percent and Partners Group climbed 0.8 percent. Swiss Re gained 0.4 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.2 percent.



Logitech advanced 2.6 percent, after surging 8 percent yesterday following its strong quarterly report.



