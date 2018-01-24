Globitex pre-sale sells out, receives €3 million in contributions

Public token sale opens 10 February and runs to 19 March or unless sold out.

LONDON, Jan. 24,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Globitex, a Gibraltar based Globitex group company was delighted to announce that it has sold out of its private pre-sale allocation of GBX tokens, reaching the €3 million equivalent pre-sale hard cap.

The private pre-sale sold out weeks before the public token sale begins on 10 February. For those that missed out, a further €7 million equivalent in tokens will be available on a first come, first served basis, which is anticipated to bring the total hard cap to €10 million equivalent.

The purpose of the Globitex GBX token sale is to scale the existing Globitex institutional grade exchange to an industrial level commodities and securities trading venue.

Liza Aizupiete, Globitex Managing Director and Cofounder said, "We are delighted to have reached our private pre-sale hard cap. We had contributors across the world contribute in the privately held sale event and expect many more to participate when we launch our public sale as people can contribute from €10 equivalent in bitcoin, bitcoin cash or ethereum."

"We as a team at Globitex look forward to continuing to build a professional cryptocurrency exchange that will allow traders to buy and sell commodities such as gold, coffee and crude oil in large volumes around the world for cryptocurrencies."

Globitex also announced it is a sponsor for the Cyptoeconomy London (25-26 January) and Amsterdam (29-30 January) conferences. Board Chairman Jon Matonis and Liza Aizupiete will be keynote speakers at the events.

For more information, please visit the exchange at www.globitex.com where you can sign up for an account within three minutes. Access www.globitexico.com for the white paper and further sale updates.

About Globitex

Globitex is an institutional grade cryptocurrency exchange cofounded by former Bitcoin Foundation Executive Director Jon Matonis and a group of experienced traders. Globitex group company NexPay UAB was granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by the Bank of Lithuania at the end of last year, allowing it to carry out payment services, open IBAN accounts and issue e-money in the EU.

The exchange represents a significant step toward widespread adoption and accessibility of bitcoin and bitcoin protocol-based cryptocurrencies as a unit of account suitable for global trade, with no geographic, political or monetary restrictions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632793/Globitex_Logo.jpg