Global Cigars Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Little Cigars and Cigarillos Dominate Market

The "Cigars - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cigars in Thousand Sticks.
The report profiles 141 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agio Cigars (The Netherlands)
- Altadis SA (Spain)
- Dannemann Cigarenfabrik GmbH (Germany)
- Habanos SA Corporation (Cuba)
- John Middleton Co. (USA)
- Swedish Match (Sweden)
- Scandinavian Tobacco Group (Denmark)
- Swisher International, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Outlook
Cigars Move Ahead in an Environment Laced with Challenges
Current & Future Analysis
US and Europe Contribute Bulk, Emerging Economies Lend Momentum
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Cigars Benefited from Regulations on Cigarettes, but Not Anymore
Premium Cigars Segment Shadows Growth in Luxury Goods Market
Cigar Market Growth: An Outcome of Mass Market Strategies
Little Cigars and Cigarillos Dominate Market
Flavored Variants Gain Traction among Youth
Cigar Manufacturers Eye Female Cigar Smoking Market
Growing Consumption of Cigars: A Boon for Cigar Tobacco Farmers
Cigar Industry Remains Highly Concentrated
Major Premium Cigar Brands in the Global Arena
Habanos Dominates the Cuban Cigar Market
Habanos Adopts Creative Marketing Strategies to Drive Cigar Consumption
3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
Global Regulatory Rampage on Tobacco Products Leaves Industry High and Dry
Manufacturers Adapt to Increasing Tax Policy Disparities
Flaws in Regulations Drives Youth Cigar Consumption
Illegal Trading: A Menace to the Industry
The Wait Goes on for the WTO Ruling on Plain Packaging
Impact on Cigars Market
With US Tightening Laws, Manufacturers Eye Greener Pastures
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cigars
Cigar Types: Quality and Appearance Disparities
Large Cigars
Little Cigars
Cigarillos
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Debonaire House Launches Daybreak Ultra Premium Cigars
Davidoff Cigars Rolls Out Limited Edition Cigar
Bobalu Cigars Launches Deplorable Cigar Club Cigar
STG UK Introduces Moments Panatella
Davidoff Unveils New 702 Series Cigars
Ventura Cigar Rolls Out PSyKo Seven Connecticut
Davidoff Unveils Davidoff Golf Scorecard Edition 2016
Habanos Rolls Out New Cigars at Habanos Festival
Puros Indios Cigars to Manufacture and Distribute Kafie 1901 Brand
EPC Cigar Launches E.P. Carrillo Cabinet and New Wave Reserva Cigars
Drew Estate Introduces Tienda Exclusiva by Willy Herrera Concept Cigar for Barrister Cigars
Sindicato Cigar Group Unveils Flagship Cigar, Sindicato
MLB Cigar Ventures to Debut Imperia Brand
Scandinavian Tobacco Group UK Releases Break Little Cigars Line
Crux Cigar Company Launches New Cigar Brands
DeSiena Cigars Debuts DeSiena 312 Cigar
Warped Cigars Releases EL OSO
Davidoff Cigars Unveils Short Pleasures and Inspirational Robusto Cigars
Lone Star State, Ezra Zion Cigar Jointly Launch SP3 Cigar
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
STG to Open New Retail Outlets in Texas
Drew Estate Selects STG Canada as Distributor
Pure Aroma Cigars and Espinosa Premium Cigars Cancel Distribution Pact
Altria Takes Over Sherman Group Holdings
Tabacalera Acquires Serious Cigars
J. Corts Acquires Olivia Cigars
STG, Decent C.Gars Ink Distribution Contract
Royal Danish Cigars Inks Distribution Deals
Imperial Tobacco Rebrands as Imperial Brands
262 Cigars Commence Regular Production of Allegiance Cigars
General Cigar Acquires Cigar Brands of Leccia Tobacco Company
Swisher International Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover Drew Estate
STG Purchases Brand Portfolio of Torao Family Cigar Company
STG Takes Over Verellen NV
Hampton Cigar Company Established
Japan Tobacco to Close Northern Ireland and Belgium Plants
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 141 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 156)
- The United States (86)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (35)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (17)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (18)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqjhdw/global_cigars?w=5
