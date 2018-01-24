Global Cigars Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Little Cigars and Cigarillos Dominate Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cigars in Thousand Sticks.



The report profiles 141 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agio Cigars ( The Netherlands )

) Altadis SA ( Spain )

) Dannemann Cigarenfabrik GmbH ( Germany )

) Habanos SA Corporation ( Cuba )

) John Middleton Co. (USA)

Swedish Match ( Sweden )

) Scandinavian Tobacco Group ( Denmark )

) Swisher International, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Outlook

Cigars Move Ahead in an Environment Laced with Challenges

Current & Future Analysis

US and Europe Contribute Bulk, Emerging Economies Lend Momentum



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Cigars Benefited from Regulations on Cigarettes, but Not Anymore

Premium Cigars Segment Shadows Growth in Luxury Goods Market

Cigar Market Growth: An Outcome of Mass Market Strategies

Little Cigars and Cigarillos Dominate Market

Flavored Variants Gain Traction among Youth

Cigar Manufacturers Eye Female Cigar Smoking Market

Growing Consumption of Cigars: A Boon for Cigar Tobacco Farmers

Cigar Industry Remains Highly Concentrated

Major Premium Cigar Brands in the Global Arena

Habanos Dominates the Cuban Cigar Market

Habanos Adopts Creative Marketing Strategies to Drive Cigar Consumption



3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

Global Regulatory Rampage on Tobacco Products Leaves Industry High and Dry

Manufacturers Adapt to Increasing Tax Policy Disparities

Flaws in Regulations Drives Youth Cigar Consumption

Illegal Trading: A Menace to the Industry

The Wait Goes on for the WTO Ruling on Plain Packaging

Impact on Cigars Market

With US Tightening Laws, Manufacturers Eye Greener Pastures



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cigars

Cigar Types: Quality and Appearance Disparities

Large Cigars

Little Cigars

Cigarillos



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Debonaire House Launches Daybreak Ultra Premium Cigars

Davidoff Cigars Rolls Out Limited Edition Cigar

Bobalu Cigars Launches Deplorable Cigar Club Cigar

STG UK Introduces Moments Panatella

Davidoff Unveils New 702 Series Cigars

Ventura Cigar Rolls Out PSyKo Seven Connecticut

Davidoff Unveils Davidoff Golf Scorecard Edition 2016

Habanos Rolls Out New Cigars at Habanos Festival

Puros Indios Cigars to Manufacture and Distribute Kafie 1901 Brand

EPC Cigar Launches E.P. Carrillo Cabinet and New Wave Reserva Cigars

Drew Estate Introduces Tienda Exclusiva by Willy Herrera Concept Cigar for Barrister Cigars

Sindicato Cigar Group Unveils Flagship Cigar, Sindicato

MLB Cigar Ventures to Debut Imperia Brand

Scandinavian Tobacco Group UK Releases Break Little Cigars Line

Crux Cigar Company Launches New Cigar Brands

DeSiena Cigars Debuts DeSiena 312 Cigar

Warped Cigars Releases EL OSO

Davidoff Cigars Unveils Short Pleasures and Inspirational Robusto Cigars

Lone Star State, Ezra Zion Cigar Jointly Launch SP3 Cigar



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

STG to Open New Retail Outlets in Texas

Drew Estate Selects STG Canada as Distributor

Pure Aroma Cigars and Espinosa Premium Cigars Cancel Distribution Pact

Altria Takes Over Sherman Group Holdings

Tabacalera Acquires Serious Cigars

J. Corts Acquires Olivia Cigars

STG, Decent C.Gars Ink Distribution Contract

Royal Danish Cigars Inks Distribution Deals

Imperial Tobacco Rebrands as Imperial Brands

262 Cigars Commence Regular Production of Allegiance Cigars

General Cigar Acquires Cigar Brands of Leccia Tobacco Company

Swisher International Inks Definitive Agreement to Takeover Drew Estate

STG Purchases Brand Portfolio of Torao Family Cigar Company

STG Takes Over Verellen NV

Hampton Cigar Company Established

Japan Tobacco to Close Northern Ireland and Belgium Plants



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 141 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 156)

The United States (86)

(86) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (35)

(35) Germany (9)

(9)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (17)

(17) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

(Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (18)

(18) Africa (1)

