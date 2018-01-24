sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,84 Euro		+0,145
+0,92 %
WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,739
15,774
20:14
15,75
15,815
20:38
24.01.2018 | 18:56
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

CS INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Credit Suisse Group AG and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Credit Suisse Group AG ('Credit Suisse') (NYSE: CS) American Depositary Receipts between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) the Company was accumulating billions of dollars of highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE