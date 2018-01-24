CS INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Credit Suisse Group AG and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Credit Suisse Group AG ('Credit Suisse') (NYSE: CS) American Depositary Receipts between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016 .

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) the Company was accumulating billions of dollars of highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

