TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 24-Jan-2018 / 18:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 January 2018 TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the Company) announces that it has been advised that Peter Long, who is Non-Executive Chairman of Countrywide PLC since April 2016, is to become Executive Chairman of Countrywide PLC following the resignation of the Countrywide PLC Chief Executive Officer and until the appointment of a successor. Mr Long's appointment as Executive Chairman of Countrywide PLC is still subject to regulatory approval. ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5130 End of Announcement EQS News Service 648179 24-Jan-2018

