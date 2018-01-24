

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with several world leaders this week as he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



National security adviser H.R. McMaster announced the meetings during the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday.



McMaster said Trump is scheduled to hold a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at the forum on Thursday.



Trump and May will discuss the conflict in Syria, Iran's destabilizing behavior, ways to address shortcomings in the Iran nuclear deal, and the shared goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, McMaster said.



The president is also due to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, with McMaster saying Trump would reiterate America's strong commitment to Israel and discuss efforts to reduce Iran's influence in the Middle East and ways to achieve lasting peace.



On Friday, Trump is scheduled to meet with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is currently the chairman of the African Union. McMaster said Trump would reaffirm the U.S.-Africa relationship and discuss shared priorities, including trade and security.



McMaster said Trump will also meet with Swiss President Alain Berset to discuss bilateral investment, economic growth, and innovation.



'The President will use this travel to the World Economic Forum to reiterate his commitment to mutually beneficial partnerships, and, as Gary said, to fair and reciprocal international economic systems,' McMaster said alongside National Economic Council director Gary Cohn.



He added, 'As the President has repeatedly said and has made clear in the National Security Strategy, economic security is national security.'



McMaster said Trump would also discuss other national security issues, including the international effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and the coalition to defeat ISIS.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



