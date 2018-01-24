European shares finished lower on Wednesday, as the utilities sector was hit by a profits warning at France's Suez. The benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the day down 0.37% at 401.31, as were most major European bourses. In Paris, the CAC 40 was down 0.72%, while Germany's DAX lost 1.07% to 13,414.74 and the IBEX 35 in Spain fell 0.44% to 10,563.00. Across the channel, London's FTSE 100 was off 1.14% at 7,643.43, while the more domestic-focussed FTSE 250 slipped 0.64% to 20,538.46. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...