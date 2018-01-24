General Electric is facing an investigation from the US Security and Exchanges Commission after it admitted to taking a $6.2bn after-tax charge for insurance liabilities in the fourth quarter of last year. The charge stemmed from billions of dollars of unexpected costs for coverage of long-term care policies. The company has also claimed that it needed to pay an additional $15bn to cover these insurance liabilities. The investigation will focus on GE's revenue recognition and controls for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...