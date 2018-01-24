The "Graphite Market in Turkey: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report brings together facts and figures about graphite market in Turkey covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.
The report about graphite market in Turkey covers:
- reserves, mines, production
- manufacturers
- demand structure, trends
- consumers
- prices
- market forecast
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW OF GRAPHITE MARKET IN TURKEY
2. RESERVES IN TURKEY
2.1. Deposits
3. GRAPHITE SUPPLY IN TURKEY
3.1. Turkey output in 2011-2016
3.2. Turkey production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)
4. GRAPHITE DEMAND IN TURKEY
5.1. Demand structure, 2016
5.2. Turkey consumption in 2011-2016
5. GRAPHITE TRADE IN TURKEY
5.1. Export (recent years)
6.2. Import (recent years)
6.3. Annual prices (recent years)
6. FUTURE TRENDS IN GRAPHITE MARKET to 2021
6.1. General market forecast
6.2. Graphite output forecast to 2021
6.3. Graphite consumption forecast to 2021
7. GRAPHITE END-USERS IN TURKEY
