Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.: Endurance Exploration Group, Operating Through Its Joint Venture, Swordfish Partners, Has Recovered Approximately Fifty Silver and Gold Coins from the Shipwreck Site Believed to Be that of the Steamship Pulaski

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., (OTCQB: EXPL) ('Endurance' or the 'Company'), a company specializing in shipwreck research, survey and recovery, announces that, during the past 30 days, Endurance Exploration Group, operating through its joint venture, Swordfish Partners, has recovered approximately fifty silver and gold coins from the shipwreck site believed to be that of the steamship Pulaski which sank in 1838. The recovered coins include twelve $5 American gold pieces and two non-American gold pieces all minted prior to the Pulaski sinking. The silver coins include a mix of American, Spanish, and Mexican coins dating as early as the late 1700s. The coins will be documented, conserved, graded, and held for safe keeping by numismatic company, NGC Coin. The Company expects the salvage of the wreck site to continue through 2018. The Company also expects to post pictures and videos of its field work on its social media websites.

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 8 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans, and in 2013 began subsea search and survey operations.

www.eexpl.com

www.facebook.com/EnduranceExplorationGroup

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms 'believes,' 'belief,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'will,' or 'plans' to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to legal and operational risks of offshore, historic shipwreck recovery.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated. The information contained in this release is as of May 8, 2017. Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

Micah J. Eldred

CEO

727-502-0508

SOURCE: Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.