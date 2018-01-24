Leo Holdings Corp. ("Leo Holdings" or the "Company"), announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its securities. The Sponsor of Leo Holdings is Leo Investors Limited Partnership, which is controlled by principals of Lion Capital LLP. The Company expects to offer 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000,000. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company plans to list its securities on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LHC.U".

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. will act as the sole book-running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The registration statement Leo Holdings has filed with the SEC can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: (800) 831-9146.

About Leo Holdings Corp.

We are a newly organized blank check company newly incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not identified any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with respect to identifying any business combination target.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005996/en/

Contacts:

Montfort Communications

Rory King

+44 20 3514 0897

lion@montfort.london

or

Lion Capital

Julia van Tuyll

+44 20 7201 2258

ir@lioncapital.com