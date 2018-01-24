MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/18 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST or the Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CNSX: DST) is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada has awarded funding in the amount of $1.25 million through the Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") fund for continued development of our patented arsenic vitrification technology. This funding will assist DST in delivering an industrial scale arsenic vitrification plant to a metals processing facility. The construction of the plant will be completed in the third quarter of 2018, and after commissioning, will be operational in late 2018 or early 2019.

The goal of this program is to prove the Corporation's arsenic vitrification in an industrial setting. Mr. Brian Howlett stated, "This program is the next logical step to fully commercialize the arsenic technology. The Corporation is currently working on development projects in the arsenopyrite and cobalt space that will benefit from this development work. We would like to thank SDTC and the Government of Canada for their continued support of our Canadian made technologies".

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a corporation controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Brian Howlett

President and CEO

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

(514) 866-6001 # 239

Cell: (647) 227-3035

info@dundeetechnologies.com



