

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks, the world's largest coffee retail chain, Wednesday announced its decision to increase wage for employees and pay one-time bonus in the form of a stock grant, largely due with help of the recent tax cuts.



Starbucks announced a new 'Partner and Family Sick Time' benefit for all U.S. employees to launch this year.



It is the second wage increase for all U.S. hourly and salaried partners in addition to the annual increases already granted this fiscal year.



The company plans to spend $250 million on new employee benefits in the wake of recent changes in the U.S. tax law.



Starbucks also reiterated its commitment to create more than 8,000 new retail jobs and 500 manufacturing jobs this year as part of the company's strategic growth plan.



A new Partner and Family Sick Time benefit will be available to all eligible U.S. partners, which will allow partners to accrue paid sick time based on hours worked and then use them if they or a family member needs care. When this benefit goes into effect this year, Sick Time will accrue at a rate of one hour for every 30 hours worked, thus a partner working 23 hours a week can expect to accrue approximately five days of sick time benefit over the course of one year.



Starbucks now enters into the list of companies that is using the recent tax cuts to expand benefits for workers. Disney announced plans to invest an initial $50 million into a tuition benefit for hourly employees, in addition to making a one-time bonus. Walmart also expanded its paid family leave for hourly workers.



