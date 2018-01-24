Doc Coin: Blockchain Protocol Telehealth Startup DocCoin Announces Pre-ICO

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / DocCoin is a worldwide medical system designed on blockchain and smart contract technologies. Its digital alternative to modern healthcare world. DocCoin aim to gather patients, doctors, insurance companies, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and other parties of the healthcare world into one ecosystem that will change the future of the health industry.

DocCoin will help patients in receiving high-quality medical services, doctors will receive additional practice to improve their skills and will get additional money for services provided, and insurance companies will decrease the overall number of fraud cases.

Nikita Zykov, Founder & CEO of DocCoin, said, "We believe that DocCoin will make the healthcare industry more transparent and efficient and that users of DocCoin system will benefit from coming changes."

Pre-Sale Information

The pre-sale will begin on January 25, 2018 and will end on February 2, 2018. There is a 50% discount available throughout the pre-sale.

The price per DocCoin Token (DOC) is 0.0001 ETH. During this period, there will be a minimum purchase of 2,000 DOC tokens. In order to contribute, visit the website doc-coin.com.

The Crowdsale Information

The crowdsale will begin on February 9, 2018 and will end on March 11, 2018. There will be 80,000,000 Doc tokens available for purchase and tokens will be distributed shortly after the end of the crowdsale.

Day 1-7: 1 DOC - 0.00016 ETH

Day 7-30: 1 DOC - 0.0002 ETH

Token Distribution Information

There is a total of 200,000,000 DOC tokens outstanding, with 140,000,000 available throughout the pre-sale and crowdsale. Any tokens not sold during the pre-sale will be available for purchase during the crowdsale. Tokens will be distributed to contributors shortly after the crowdsale is completed.

Allocation:

70%: Presale and public crowdsale contributors

19%: Team

11%: Early investors

For more information about DocCoin, kindly visit:

Official Website: https://www.doc-coin.com

White Paper Link: https://www.doc-coin.com/white-paper-eng

Telegram Community: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEHmgwIjLMLc3F88mA

