

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures extended 3-year highs Wednesday, fueled by a weak U.S. dollar and another decline in U.S. oil inventories.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said a weaker greenback 'is good for us as it related to trade and opportunities.



The buck dropped to its lowest in 3 years and could weaken further.



Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration reported a draw of 1.1 million barrels for the week to January 19. It's the tenth consecutive drop in U.S. oil inventories.



However, gasoline inventories booked yet another weekly build at 3.1 million barrels.



March WTI oil climbed $1.14, or 1.8%, to settle at $65.61/bbl, the highest since December 2014.



