Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Wine Grape Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of wine grape and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005625/en/

Global Wine Grape Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Wineries across geographies are looking to expand their supplier base to ensure availability of high-quality grapes for developing different types of wine," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Noble grape varieties such as Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon are being cultivated across China, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand due to their growing popularity globally," added Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Wine Grape Market:

The transition in wine producing zones due to increasing globalization

High adoption of technological advances in viniculture

Changes in vineyard management to mitigate frequent climatic fluctuations

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

The transition in wine producing zones due to increasing globalization:

Rapid globalization of the wine market has impacted the value chain of wine production bringing about various changes that imply both wineries and vineyards. The expansion of wineries beyond domestic European markets will enable partnerships with a geographically diverse set of vineyards. Moreover, such collaboration will help reduce transportation and logistics costs, besides maintaining consistency in supply. Also, a growing taste and preference for international wine varieties are expected to continue, strengthening the global supply chain of wine.

High adoption of technological advances in viniculture:

The improvements in technology and the high adoption of technological advancements in viniculture helps wine grape cultivators to gain better access to the right terroir. Moreover, the adoption of PV technologies assists vineyard owners to have a higher influence on quality and quantity by altering factors such as soil quality, topography, and microclimate. Also, collaborating with suppliers that use such technologies enables manufacturers to negotiate competitive terms as suppliers can share cost savings with buyers.

Changes in vineyard management to mitigate frequent climatic fluctuations:

Fluctuations in climatic conditions have created the need to transition from traditional vineyard management techniques to more advanced farming techniques. A series of statistical models are being built to assess the impact of wet vintages on the quality and aroma of grapes. Furthermore, buyers prefer collaborating with suppliers that follow modern vineyard practices due to the availability of high-quality and consistent produce with low variations in flavor and taste.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Natural Food Colorants Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Sweeteners Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Vanilla Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005625/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com