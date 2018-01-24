The latest market research report by Technavio on the global ferric chloride marketpredicts a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006123/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ferric chloride market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global ferric chloride market by application (wastewater treatment, PCBs, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global ferric chloride market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Increase in demand for wastewater reuse: a major market driver

In 2017, the wastewater treatment segment dominated the market by occupying almost 82% share

EMEA dominated the global ferric chloride market with over 41% share in 2017

BASF, BorsodChem, DowDuPont, Kemira, PVS Chemicals, and Tessenderlo Group are the leading players in the market

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Increase in demand for wastewater reuse: a major market driver

Increase in demand for wastewater reuse is one of the major factors driving the global ferric chloride market. Industries discharge water that contains contaminated inorganic compounds that are toxic and can impact the marine eco-system if it is released into water-bodies in an untreated form. Mandatory guidelines from various regulatory bodies including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) make the treatment and reuse of industrial water compulsory. This has led to an increase in demand for ferric chloride.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest ferric chloride market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global ferric chloride market in EMEA due to its use as a coagulant for waste or sewage water treatment, and for the production of potable water.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "Ferric chloride also finds use as an etchant in PCBs and in the production of specialty pigments. Chemical processing, oil and gas, power, petrochemical, dairy industries discharge high volumes of water. Hence, ferric chloride has wide applications in the region as a water treatment agent."

Competitive vendor landscape

The ferric chloride market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several players. The major vendors in the market such as BASF, BorsodChem, DowDuPont, Kemira, PVS Chemicals, and Tessenderlo Group compete against each other based on factors such as price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. To sustain in the highly competitive ferric chloride industry, players must focus on innovation and R&D to develop more efficient processes.

Get a sample copy of the global ferric chloride market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006123/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com