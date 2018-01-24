Epproach Communications: 303 Apartments Opens as the First "Smart Apartment" Community in Columbus, OH Region

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / 303 luxury apartments are becoming one of the first apartment complexes in the Columbus region outfitted with a high-tech "smart apartment" solution for residents. Opened in November 2017 by Borror and located in the heart of downtown Columbus, 303 has partnered with Epproach Communications to provide its residents with a state-of-the-art managed smart home solution, a branded smartphone app, and high-speed, reliable WiFi and internet service.

"Borror wants to be an industry leader in all facets of multifamily living, and establishing a 'smart apartment' model is where the market seems to be headed," said Kaileigh Steiner, Regional Property Manager at Borror. "Epproach is on the cutting edge of that technology, and that's what we look for in a partner."

The Managed Smart Home Solution provided by Epproach Communications consists of a wireless, multi-IoT-protocol product set controlled via a smartphone app, branded as the Borror App. Using the App, residents can remotely control each product included inside the Epproach Smart Product Set. The basic Smart package includes remote-controlled thermostats, but residents can easily link dozens of other Smart devices to the system. Each device has the ability to be controlled via in-home voice assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa. Property management can manage and monitor permissions for each resident throughout the community via Epproach's desktop interface.

Epproach Communications is also providing 303 Apartments with high-speed, reliable WiFi and internet service. The property's gigabit capacity can accommodate for streaming video, online gaming and internet browsing across multiple devices.

303 is providing residents with the property's own branded Smartphone App, giving residents a quick and easy interface to control their Smart Home technology inside each unit. The App will also help to enhance communication between residents and staff via unified texts, emails and App notifications. The new Borror App is available inside the Apple App or Google Play stores.

This "smart apartment" community serves as a model for the future of apartment living: an immersive, fully connected IoT living experience that is both convenient and intuitive for residents and staff alike. The Managed Smart Home solution, an enterprise-grade wireless internet system and the branded Borror App is provided and supported 24/7/365 by Epproach Communications.

"Epproach's customer service is excellent, which makes troubleshooting easy and a one-stop shop," Steiner said. "Not only are the Smart Apartment features they provide easy to use and share, but they provide major energy efficiencies for residents."

About Epproach Communications

Epproach Communications is the premier provider of technology amenities for multiple dwelling units, including retirement communities, resorts, student housing, and apartment communities. Epproach provides the latest technology in a total turnkey solution that is tailored to the specific needs of their clients. A proactive, 24/7/365 support team offers support to staff and direct to end users. For more information, visit www.epproach.net, email sales@epproach.net or call 910-202-4700.

About 303 Apartments

303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other. Its a sleek, modern building married with Borror's boutique styling, offering a rooftop sundeck with a kitchenette, state of the art security system, secured on-site parking, and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. With a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, there's something for everyone. Within the RiverSouth district, you will be just blocks from jobs, entertainment, shopping and the parks, trails and civic spaces of the revitalized Scioto Mile, including smart locks, thermostats, lights and more! Learn more at www.the303columbus.com/.

SOURCE: Epproach Communications